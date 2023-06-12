Assam: Police seize 780 bottles of Codeine Phosphate syrup in Karimganj, 1 held

Karimganj (Assam) [India], June 12 : Assam's Karimganj Police seized 780 bottles of Codeine Phosphate syrup at the Churaibari area along the Assam-Tripura border, said the police.

According to the police, a truck bearing registration number TR-01AT-1612 was intercepted by the police team at the Churaibari watch post on Sunday night.

"The police team then seized 780 bottles of Codeine Phosphate syrup and apprehended one person", the police said.

On Wednesday, Karimganj police apprehended three persons and seized 33,000 bottles of cough syrup worth around Rs two crore from a truck along the Assam-Tripura border.

The apprehended accused were identified as Jilani, Anaz and Abrar.

Based on a tip-off, the police team of the Churaibari police watch post in Karimganj district intercepted a truck and during the search, they recovered a large quantity of cough syrup bottles hidden in the truck.

According to police, the truck was on its way from Uttar Pradesh to Agartala in Tripura.

