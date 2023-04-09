Assam: Police seize drugs, apprehends woman in separate operations

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 9 : Police seized large quantities of contraband drugs and apprehended one lady in two separate operations in Assam's Karimganj and Guwahati on Saturday night.

In the first operation, Karimganj district police seized 110 packets of Yaba tablets worth Rs 10 lakh in the Badarpur area.

A police officer of Badarpur police station, Bijay Goswami said. "Based on secret information, we launched a search operation at the Badarpur area on Saturday night."

"When we reached the spot, a drug peddler named Dilwar Hussain noticed the police team and ran away from the area by throwing a bag. We found 110 packets of Yaba tablets in the bag and also conducted a search operation at his house. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 10 lakh," Bijay Goswami said.

In a separate operation, a team from Hatigaon police station of Guwahati on Saturday night conducted a search operation at a rented house in the Hatigaon area and seized 69 soap cases filled with suspected to be heroin, cash of Rs 7,56,680, four mobile phones and three car keys and one vehicle from the house.

The Police also apprehended a lady.

"A team of Hatigaon police station on Saturday night visited the location of Namghor Path area and found five rented houses in the said location. The landlord also could not provide full details of his tenants. While checking each house, one tenant who introduced himself as Babu was found but he couldn't show documents about his identity. The said person was staying with his partner in the rented room. The said person Babu informed that his documents were in his car parked downstairs," Commissioner of Police, Guwahati Diganta Borah said.

"Accordingly, he was sent downstairs but taking advantage of darkness he escaped. Later, the rented room was searched and during the search, 69 soap cases filled with suspected to be heroin, cash worth Rs 7,56,680, four mobile phones and three keys of cars and one vehicle has been found. The partner of said Babu alias Rafiq viz. Pahi Das has been apprehended. An effort is on to trace the absconding alleged accused," the Commissioner of Police added.

