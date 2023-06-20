Assam: Police seize over 2,400 bottles of cough syrup, 1 held

Karimganj (Assam) [India], June 20 : Karimganj Police seized over 2,400 bottles of cough syrup and arrested one person in Assam's Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border on Tuesday, said the police.

According to Karimganj district police, the police team of the Churaibari police watch post conducted naka checking at the Churaibari area along the Assam-Tripura border and intercepted a 12-wheeler truck. During the search, the police team recovered 2400 bottles of Chlorpheniramine Maleate and Codeine Phosphate Cough Linctus from the truck.

A police officer said, "The truck was coming from Guwahati towards Tripura."

"The truck was loaded with cover blocks, and blankets etc items and checked thoroughly as per routine. During checking a total of 24 cartoons (2400 battles, 24x100=2400) of Chlorpheniramine Maleate and Codeine Phosphate Cough Linctus were recovered and the truck along with the cough syrups was seized from the possession of Radheshyam Devbarma of Tripura," a police officer said.

Police said that legal actions will be initiated.

Further investigation is underway.

On June 14, Karimganj Police seized over 95,000 bottles of cough syrup worth several crores of rupees and apprehended two persons in Assam's Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border.

According to the police, the apprehended accused have been identified as Bhabesh Kumar and Saminur Islam.

Pranab Mili, a police officer of the Churaibari police watch post said that police recovered and seized 95,360 bottles of cough syrup from three trucks.

Based on a tip-off, a team of Karimganj district police intercepted three trucks at the Churaibari area along the Assam-Tripura border.

