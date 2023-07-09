Assam Police seizes 61 cattle heads from truck in Jorabat, 1 held

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 9 : Assam Police on Sunday apprehended one truck driver and seized 61 cattle heads from his truck in the Jorabat area, outskirts of Guwahati along the Assam-Meghalaya border, the officials said.

Based on secret information the police team of Jorabat police intercepted a truck going towards Meghalaya on Sunday morning in the Jorabat area and during the search, the team recovered 61 cattle heads from the vehicle.

"We have recovered 61 cattle heads from the truck which was going towards Meghalaya side. We have also apprehended the truck driver and a case has been registered," J Gogoi, a police officer of Jorabat police outpost said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Assam Police also seized 1,640 kg of ganja worth over Rs one crore from a truck in Assam's Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border and apprehended two persons.

Based on secret information, the police team of the Churaibari police watch post on Saturday conducted naka checking at the Churaibari area and intercepted a truck bearing registration number TR-01AU-1701.

"During checking, the police team recovered 1,640 kg of ganja from a hidden chamber of the truck coming from Tripura. The market value of the seized ganja is estimated at over Rs 1 crore," Amitraj Choudhary, Additional Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district said.

"We have apprehended two persons identified as Faizar Ali and Rakesh Gaji. Our investigation is on," the police officer added.

The police have registered a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor