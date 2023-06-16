Assam: Portal launched to check illegal cattle transportation

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 16 : Assam Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department has launched a web portal for cattle transportation aiming to prevent the illegal transportation of cattle.

The web portal was launched during a programme held in Guwahati on Thursday.

Assam Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora said that from now the Livestock farmers and cattle traders can obtain permits required for inter-state transportation of cattle through the website ahvd-cattletrans.assam.gov.in .

"This system is prepared under the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021 will alleviate the problems encountered in the transportation of improved breeds of high milk-producing cattle to Assam and help in preventing illegal transportation of cattle," Atul Bora said.

He further said that - "I believe this initiative will also help in achieving the goal of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to make Assam self-reliant in the dairy sector."

Principal Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department Manish Thakur and other senior officials of the department were present at the inauguration ceremony.

