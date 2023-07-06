Assam Rifles recover foreign-origin cigarettes worth over Rs 1 crore in Mizoram's Champhai

Champhai (Mizoram) [India], July 6 : Assam Rifles recovered 77 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes worth over Rs one crore during an operation, in the general area Zotlang, in Mizoram's Champhai district, a press release said.

"During the operation, 77 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes were recovered which were hidden off the track in general area Zotlang," the statement further said.

"The market value of the entire consignment is worth Rs one crore ten thousand only," it informed.

Acting on a tip-off, a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department Champhai under the supervision of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) carried out an operation on June 5.

The seized consignment was handed over to Custom Preventive Force Champhai on 5 July for further legal proceedings, it added.

On Wednesday, in a combined operation by the Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics, Anti-Narcotics Squad, Aizawl apprehended two people with 340 grams of heroin worth Rs 1,70,00,000.

The 340 grams of Heroin was recovered from 30 soap cases in which it was hidden. The cost of the recovered drug is estimated to be Rs 1,70,00,000. The recovered consignment and apprehended two individuals, out of which one was a Myanmar national, were handed over to Excise and Narcotics, Anti-Narcotics Squad, Aizawl on Tuesday for further legal proceedings, officials said.

