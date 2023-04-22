Assam Rifles recovers heroin worth Rs 2.54 cr in Mizoram's Champhai

Champhai (Mizoram) [India], April 22 : Assam Rifles has recovered 509 grams of heroin worth Rs 2.54 crore in general area Land Custom Station Zokhawthar, Mizoram, an official statement said.

The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) made a recovery on April 20.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and custom Department, Champhai based on specific information.

"The approximate cost of the recovered Heroin No 4 is Rs 2,54,50,000. The seized consignment was hidden in a compartment of an unattended refrigerator,in gen area LCS Zokhawthar, it was further handed over to the customs department, Champhai on April 20 2023 for further legal proceedings," the statement said.

The ongoing smuggling of drugs and contraband is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles has been able to launch successful operations against smuggling activities in Mizoram.

