Assam Rifles Seize Heroin, Illegal Areca Nuts Worth Rs 1.01 Crore in Mizoram, Three Arrested

Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Excise and Narcotics Department and the Customs Preventive Force, seized heroin and illegal areca nuts worth over Rs 1 crore in Champhai district on November 5. Three individuals, including one Myanmar national, were apprehended during the operation.

The joint team recovered 128.2 grams of heroin and 1,710 kilograms of areca nuts, valued at Rs 1,01,71,000. The arrested individuals were identified as Nangkhawkhupa (30) and Ruatfela (36), both from Aizawl, Mizoram, and LT Siama (39) from Myanmar. The operation took place in the general areas of Zote and Hmunhmeltha, Champhai, based on specific intelligence.

The confiscated items and arrested suspects were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for further legal action. The ongoing smuggling of contraband, especially from Myanmar, remains a major concern for Mizoram and India, with Assam Rifles intensifying efforts to tackle the issue.

Assam Rifles, known as the 'Sentinels of Northeast,' continue to lead the fight against the illegal smuggling of drugs and contraband in the region.

(With inputs from agencies)