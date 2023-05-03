Assam: Six arrested in multi-crore scam of State Council of Educational Research and Training

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 3 : The Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (CM's SVC), Assam on Wednesday arrested six persons in connection with a multi-crore scam in the state.

The arrested persons were identified as Rajesh Joshi, Lakhinarayan Sonowal, Joy Chandra Lahkar, Saranga More, Ramiz Uddin Ahmed and Rahul Ali.

Rosie Kalita, Superintendent of Police of CM's Special Vigilance Cell told that, they have arrested six persons so far in connection with the case related to a multi-crore rupees' scam of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

Earlier, the Assam government had suspended one IAS officer in connection with the case of financial irregularities and misappropriation of funds of SCERT. The suspended IAS officer was identified as Sewali Devi Sharma, Secretary to the Assam government, Agriculture Department.

A notification issued by the Personal (A) Department of Assam government on March 18 said that "report received from the Department of School Education vide letter eCF No. 221279/227 dated 18-03-2023, that Smti Sewali Devi Sharma, IAS (SCS- 2010), Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Agriculture Department opened 5 (five) nos. of Bank Accounts without approval of the Government of Assam during her tenure as the Executive Chairman cum Director, SCERT.

"It has also been reported that Smti Sewali Devi Sharma, IAS (SCS-2010), Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Agriculture Department, the then Executive Chairman cum Director, SCERT was the sole signatory and FRBM rules were not followed in respect of the above mentioned 5 (five) numbers of bank accounts; and

Whereas it has also been reported that a report of Enquiry on the functioning of ODL under SCERT found financial irregularities and very credible references of misappropriation of funds," said in the notification copy.

It also stated that the Governor of Assam is satisfied that it is necessary and expedient to place Smti Sewali Devi Sharma, IAS (SCS-2010), Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Agriculture Department under suspension from service with immediate effect.

"Now therefore, pending drawal of Departmental Proceeding Smti Sewali Devi Sharma, IAS (SCS-2010), Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Agriculture is placed under suspension under rule 3(1) of the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969 with immediate effect. During the period of suspension, the headquarter of Smti Sewali Devi Sharma, IAS (SCS-2010) shall be Guwahati," said in the government notification copy. Meanwhile, the suspended IAS officer is absconding.

