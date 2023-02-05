Assam: State disaster management authority, PWD sign MoU for implementation of World Bank-funded project

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) and Public Works (Building and NH) Department, Government of Assam agreed to build cooperation by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the implementation of World Bank Funded project Assam Integrated River Basin Management Program undertaken by Government of Assam.

The signing ceremony took place on Saturday at the Conference Hall of Chief Secretary, Assam, Janata Bhawan in presence of Paban Barthakur, Chief Secretary of Assam, and Syedain Abbasi, Additional Chief Secretary, WRD, Government of Assam.

The MoU is a form of mutual commitment on the roles and responsibilities of both departments in the effective implementation of AIRBMP which aims to reduce water-related disaster risks in Assam and help the state sustainably develop its water resources.

The MoU was signed by Gyanendra Tripathi, Chief Executive Officer, ASDMA, and Raj Chakrabarty, Special Commissioner and Special Secretary, Public Works Department (Bldg. and NH), Government of Assam.

As per the MoU, the Project Implementation Unit (PIU), ASDMA is responsible for the implementation of the program component 'Disaster Risk Management' which includes four sub-components namely- Flood Shelters, Early Warning and Dissemination System (EWDS), Circle Quick Response Team and Climate Resilient Villages. PWD (Bldg. and NH).

The MoU agrees to support ASDMA in the execution of the various civil works that will be undertaken as a part of the effective implementation of the program activities in Phase I of the project.

Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA) is the Project Management Unit (PMU) which is responsible to devise, strategize and management of the overall project implementation processes; anchoring institutional strengthening and sector development activities for the program.

Other dignitaries present at the signing ceremony of the MoU were Dr Jeevan Basavaraj, Chief Executive Officer, FREMAA, Dr Karuna Kumari, Secretary Revenue and DM, Gitanjali Bhattacharyya, Secretary Revenue and DM.

The ceremony was also attended by the Principal CTI, Deputy Director (Fire and Emergency Services) and Officials from PWD (Bldg.), WRD and ASDMA.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor