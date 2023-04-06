Assam: Taj Mahal not a "symbol of love", claims BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 6 : Claiming that the Taj Mahal is not a symbol of love, Assam BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi has said that "Shah Jahan married three times more after the death of Mumtaz."

"Shah Jahan built Taj Mahal in memory of his 4th wife Mumtaz. If he loved Mumtaz, then why he married three times more after the death of Mumtaz," Kurmi said on Wednesday.

The BJP MLA said that "Mughals built Taj Mahal and Qutab Minar" by using the money looted from Hindu Kings.

"If the people of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are able to build the Statue of Unity, we should think about it also. Mughals came to India in the 15th century and many Hindu temples were built before it," Kurmi said.

He also said that the story of Shah Jahan should not be known to the next generations.

