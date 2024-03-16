Assam: Two AAP leaders join BJP

Guwahati, March 16 Aam Aadmi Party in Assam suffered a jolt on Saturday after two of its members left the party and joined the BJP.

Jitul Deka, who was the AAP Vice President in the state, sent his resignation to State President Bhaben Choudhury.

“Due to some special reasons, I am tendering my resignation from all the posts and primary membership of AAP in Assam,” Jitul Deka’s resignation letter reads.

Susanta Kumar Nath, who was the AAP Spokesperson in the state, has also resigned from the party.

Both Deka and Nath joined the BJP at the party’s state headquarters in Guwahati.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor