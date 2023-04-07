Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal attends Yoga Mahotsav 2023 at Dibrugarh University

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], April 7 : Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal attended the Yoga Mahotsav 2023 at Dibrugarh University on Friday.

Yoga Mahotsav commemorates 75 days countdown to the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

Union Minister Sonowal on April 1 said that the Ministry of Ayush will orgse the 'Yoga Mahotsav' on April 7 to commemorate the 75 days to the International Day of Yoga at Assam's Dibrugarh University campus.

Last month, Union Minister inaugurated a three-day event named Yoga Mohotsav 2023 in the national capital, to commemorate the 100-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga.

100 Cities and 100 Orgsations are participating in the 100-day countdown to promote yoga.

