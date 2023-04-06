Assam woman kills husband over family dispute

Published: April 6, 2023

Assam woman kills husband over family dispute

Guwahati, April 6 In a fit of rage, a woman in Assam's Bajali district killed her husband over a family dispute, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night.

Police sources claimed that the accused, Junita Bora, killed her husband Niranjan Bora using a sharp weapon.

After committing the crime, Junita and her six-year-old daughter went to the Bhawanipur Police Station where the accused surrendered on Thursday morning.

The police has filed an FIR and launched a probe.

The couple had been residing at Junita's parents' home in Bajali for the last 10 years since their marriage.

