Assam woman kills husband over family dispute
By IANS | Published: April 6, 2023 12:48 PM 2023-04-06T12:48:16+5:30 2023-04-06T13:00:08+5:30
Guwahati, April 6 In a fit of rage, a woman in Assam's Bajali district killed her husband over a family dispute, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place on Wednesday night.
Police sources claimed that the accused, Junita Bora, killed her husband Niranjan Bora using a sharp weapon.
After committing the crime, Junita and her six-year-old daughter went to the Bhawanipur Police Station where the accused surrendered on Thursday morning.
The police has filed an FIR and launched a probe.
The couple had been residing at Junita's parents' home in Bajali for the last 10 years since their marriage.
