Assembly Election 2022: Here's the full list of Uttarakhand election polls
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 10, 2022 12:12 PM2022-01-10T12:12:58+5:302022-01-10T12:13:18+5:30
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur. Here is the complete schedule of the Uttarakhand Assembly Election.
Uttarakhand Assembly Election Dates:
As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state.
Issue of notification - January 21
Last date of nomination - January 28
Date of scrutiny - January 29
Last date of withdrawal - January 31
Date of polling - February 14
Uttarakhand election result date
The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.