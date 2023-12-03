Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP maintains early lead in Madhya Pradesh

BJP has taken an early lead in 30 seats, while the Congress is trailing with 21 seats in Madhya Padesh. Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh expressed confidence in his party's performance in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023, boldly predicting that the Congress would secure "130-plus seats." "Not only is his (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) farewell certain but his 'achhe din' also ends here. "Madhya Pradesh went to polls for its 230 seats on November 17 with 77.82 percent voter turnout. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Most exit-poll projections released on Thursday evening put the BJP in the lead, with the Congress seen to be coming up short and not cashing in on the 'anti-incumbency' as they had hoped to. Some exit polls, however, gave an advantage to the Congress party.MP currently has BJP’s government with party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the chief minister. The 2018 MP election results led to a hung assembly in which Congress emerged as the largest party with 114 seats, but failed to cross the majority mark of 116. This time, some exit polls predict that BJP might cross majority mark of 116 comfortably.