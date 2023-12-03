Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP takes early lead in Rajasthan

Bharatiya Janata Party has taken an early lead on 12 seats of Rajasthan in the postal ballot counting. The Congress is currently leading on nine seats. The counting of votes polled in Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 has started to declare results of all 199 seats in Rajasthan that went to polls. Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Rajendra Rathore, said the BJP will form the government in Rajasthan with a "massive mandate".

He also added that the saffron party will repeal the incumbent Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. Legislative Assembly elections were held in Rajasthan on 25 November 2023 to elect 199 of the 200 members of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. Congress is hoping to make a comeback in a state which has not repeated a government in the past three decades as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to unseat the Ashok Gehlot-led government. Exit polls showed a close fight in the state between the two parties.