Assembly Election Results 2023: Congress ahead on over 25 seats, KCR's BRS trails

Counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly elections has begun and early leads show Congress leading in 27 seats while the ruling BRS is ahead in 17. Early trends show CM K Chandrashekar Rao trailing from Kamareddy in Telangana. He is contesting from two constituencies. Voting for 119 seats in Telangana was held on November 30. Exit polls suggested that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at the helm is likely to get only 34–44 seats while the Congress is predicted to win 63–73 seats.

According to the Election Commission, a voter turnout of 70.60% was recorded. The turnout was the highest in Jangaon at 83.34%, trailed closely by Narasampet at 83% and Dubbak at 82.75%. Notably, the voting percentage in Hyderabad was low at only 39.97%. In all, 32.6 million voters were enrolled and 35,655 polling stations were set up across the state.As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray including key candidates such as chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao from two constituencies – Kamareddy and Gajwel, his minister-son K T Rama Rao from Sircilla, Telangana Congress unit chief A Revanth Reddy from Kamareddy and Kodangal, senior BJP leader Eatala Rajender from Gajwel and Huzurabad, and BJP Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar.

