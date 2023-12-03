Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Jadugar ka jadoo khatam,' in Rajasthan says BJP leader as Congress falls behind

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) edges towards victory in Rajasthan in the early trends, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “BJP will win with a huge majority in Rajasthan.”“Jadugar ka jadoo khatam ho gaya hai. In MP, the BJP will form govt with a 2/3 majority. In Chhattisgarh, the party will form the govt,” he added.As per the Election Commission of India latest trends, BJP is leading to majority mark in the state. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is leading from Jhalrapatan. Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan is leading from Sardarpura constituency. Sardarpura is on the list of key constituencies as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has won this seat since 1998.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Mahendra Singh Rathore from the Congress’ bastion. Rajasthan went to the polls on 199 of 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100. Counting of votes is under way in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. The counting date for the Mizoram assembly elections has been changed by the Election Commission from December 3 to December 4. The assembly elections in the five states were held from November 7, 2023 to November 30, 2023. The five-state assembly elections hold immense significance for the Congress party, which is aiming to retain its control in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while vying to seize power from the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. Simultaneously, the BJP is looking to extend its record run in Madhya Pradesh and is looking to wrest power from the grand old party in the other two states. Both the national parties are also eyeing gains in Telangana, a stronghold of the BRS for the past decade ever since the state was carved out of Andhra Pradesh.