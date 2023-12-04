Assembly Elections 2023; Akhilesh Yadhav reacts to BJP's big win

The Bhartiya Janta Party Emerged as a clear winner across the five states election. On Sunday results of 2023 Assembly election were declared. The party demonstrated substantial influence in three of these states, delivering impressive performances in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. With a decisive majority achieved after a change in government in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the BJP's success has surprised many. While media interaction Samajwadi party president Akilesh Yadav gave his first reaction on BJP's win.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav responded to the BJP's victories in three state polls by stating, "We are not disheartened. In a democracy, such outcomes occur. This doesn't signify that development for all and progress for all is underway. It's a prolonged battle. To challenge a party like the BJP, we need to confront them with discipline. . I hope that the results will be different in future."