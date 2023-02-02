Assembly Elections 2023: BJP to contest all 60 Meghalaya seats and 20 seats in Nagaland

The BJP will contest on all 60 seats of the Meghalaya Assembly and fight the Nagaland elections in an alliance with the state’s ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, contesting on 20 of 60 seats.

BJP secretary and its northeast co-incharge Rituraj Sinha said that the party will fight the Meghalaya polls under the campaign tagline of M-Power (Modi power), asserting that people of the state have trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They believe Modi is the only person who can ensure a corruption-free government and fast track development, he said.

Sinha claimed that people in the northeastern states are fed up of corruption and slow pace of development, even though central government schemes have reached them. They, though, believe that their implementation could have been better, he said.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party is in power in Meghalaya. Though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a part of his government, the relations between the two parties have long been far from smooth. The BJP had contested on 47 seats in the 2018 assembly polls and had won two.

The prime minister has converted the Look East policy into act policy. The central government has worked to execute the HIRA (highways, internet connectivity, roadways and airport) model in the region which has also witnessed an era of peace, Sinha said. In the true sense, Modi has married regional aspiration of the northeast with our national priorities, he said.