Assembly Elections Results 2023: BJP workers perform puja as party takes early lead in Tripura

The BJP party workers performed puja at its office in Tripura's Agartala on Thursday ahead of the counting of votes for the assembly elections. The state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee exuded confidence in returning to power again in the state. "We performed puja at the party office today and took blessings of Mata Tripureshwari. BJP will return to power in Tripura. We will get a majority," Bhattacharjee told news agency ANI.

All exit polls gave a huge mandate to the BJP and its ally the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura. Out of the 60 seats, the BJP combine is tipped to win around 40 seats, going by the exit poll predictions. The BJP-IPFT combine in the state is challenged by the Left-Congress alliance and Tipra Motha, a regional party headed by Pradyot Kishore Debbarma. Exit polls predict that the Congress will draw a blank while the CPM is set to get two-digit number.In the 60-member Tripura Assembly, the majority mark is 31. Early leads show BJP is leading in 34 seats, while the Congress and the Left alliance is a leading in 14 seats. Tipra Motha is at third leading in 6 seats.

