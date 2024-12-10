Assembly polls: Locals slam AIMIM’s decision to give ticket to Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain

New Delhi, Dec 10 Locals in the Mustafabad constituency have criticised AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi for giving ticket to 2020 riots accused Tahir Hussain ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls.

Tahir Hussain joined the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Tuesday.

People of Khajuri Khas reacted to Owaisi nominating Tahir Hussain from the Mustafabad Assembly seat.

Local resident Mohit Baliyan, while talking to IANS, said, “I appeal to the people not to make Tahir Hussain the MLA from our place. We do not want such politics.” He requested Owaisi not to ruin this area.

“Everyone knows that Tahir Hussain is the biggest goon,” Baliyan added.

In response to a question, Mohit said, “During that time, it was my sister's wedding. We suffered a loss of about Rs 15 to 20 lakh. We have not received even a single rupee till date. We did not get any support from the government… nor did we get anything that the Kejriwal government had announced. We even knocked on the doors of the court, but there was no hearing.”

Ankit, posted in IB, was killed during the riots and his family has left the area. In response to a question, Mohit said, “Ankit's family does not live here. Apart from this, many people have also migrated from here. Many people have migrated from Moonga Nagar, Nehru Bihar and Mustafabad. 90 per cent of Hindus have left Mustafabad. There is an atmosphere of fear here.”

A local resident of Khajuri Khas, Adesh Kumar Bhati, while talking to IANS, said, “Tahir Hussain is a traitor, how is he being given a ticket? Traitors should be thrown out of the country. Ankit's family has left Delhi due to fear.”

Another local resident Manoj told IANS, “Ankit was beaten up badly. There were knife wounds all over his body, blood was oozing out from many parts of his body. He was killed and thrown into the drain.”

“Tahir Hussain is a criminal. This is because of the dirty politics of these people, that a ticket has been given to a person who has destroyed the city. Delhi's politics has become very dirty,” he added.

In response to a question, Manoj said that due to fear, Ankit's family has shifted to Ghaziabad.

