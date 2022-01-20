Assembly polls: MLAs denied tickets are not incompetent but others found more suitable, says Uttarakhand CM

As BJP on Thursday released its first list of of 59 candidates for the upcoming 70 member Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that those who were not given tickets should not be disheartened as it was not a reflection on their competence but that others were found more suitable for the particular seat.

Dhami is set to contest from his current constituency Khatima on behalf of the BJP which had won 57 seats in 2017. The party has dropped 10 sitting MLAs while retaining 40 sitting MLAs.

When asked about sitting Uttarakhand MLAs not getting tickets, CM Dhami said, "People who were not given election tickets are not incompetent but as per the political scenario at present, some other candidate were found more suitable to contest from that particular seat. The High Command decides on the seats."

"Those who couldn't get tickets will support the party candidate and the party will decide about them in future", Dhami added wishing good luck to all the candidates.

"Khatima is my birthplace. People of Khatima has continuously elected me as a representative and the party has also given me the seat to fight the election", Dhami said. "I have spent each and every moment of my life for the one crore twenty-five lakh Uttarakhand people", he added.

On speaking about him winning the polls, Dhami said, "It is a big responsibility that party has given (face for election), I would wish that the people of Uttarakhand will also give their blessing to me". "BJP will win with majority and form government in Uttarakhand again."

Assembly polls in Uttarakhand will be held on February 14, with counting of votes scheduled to be held on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor