Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for December 27-January 2.

Aries

This week, you will work hard for getting success.And in this process, you will get support from your family and friends. You will be able to overcome challenging tasks easily. If you are a sportsperson, then you will achieve success at this time. Those in business must avoid making any new investment and not trust anyone quickly. Do not take any decision in haste. You will spend on household items and on leisure of your family. Those in a love relationshipcan get into anargument with their partner and they should tackle the situation amicably. Choose your words wisely else you may end up hurting others unknowingly.

Tip of the week:Tackle situations amicably

Taurus

This will be an eventful week for you. Your multitasking skills will be recognized by everyone. There will be firmness in your speech and people will respect you. However, it is advised for you to not get engaged in office politics as it may hinder your growth. Those working with the government can hear news about their promotion. It is advised that anything that you do at this time should be as per legal procedure. On the family front, health of your mother can be impacted and you need to take care of her. There will be harmony among everyone in the family and married natives will receive support of their partner.

Tip of the week: Trust your multitasking skills

Gemini

This week, you will receive new opportunities in your professional life. Those of you planning to upgrade their skills should utilise this phase as they will be fortunate to achieve their goals. Some of you may face complexities in relationship with their father and they are advised to not have any animated discussion with him. You will get assistance from your younger siblings in completing pending work. Those who are in a romantic relationship will share a warm bond with their partner. They can plan to take their relationship to the next level. Health issues relating to eyes and throat can bother you.

Tip of the week: Upgrade your skills

Cancer

This will be a satisfactory week for you. There may be a sudden gain in your earnings this week. Be secretive about your business plans and deals since your competitors will be keeping a close eye on you. If you are planning to buy a vehicle then postpone it for nowas the stars are not supporting the same. You may face some misunderstanding with family members. Avoid stretching the issue else it may go from bad to worse. Students can get good news of their admission at a renowned institution. You are advised to take good care of your health and be watchful of your eating habits. Avoid intake of excess sugar.

Tip of the week:Do not disclose your plans

Leo

You will be oozing with energy and enthusiasm this week. Those of you in business will flourish as their reputation will get better which will help in winning new customers. On the whole, there will be expansion in your resources and business will grow. Those who are in partnership firms will also work with intensity and will be able to bag orders. You may also get help from your friend and acquaintances during this period. You may travel for work; which will bring productive results in the near future. Those married are advised to be cautious, as they face some issues at home. Health issues relating to chest and heart should be attended to.

Tip of the week: Channelize your energy

Virgo

This week, you will be able to get success but with some struggle and hard work. At times, you may not receive the support of your colleagues. It is advised that you work humanely and refrain from any unrealistic expectation. There can be some unexpected expenditure which might disbalance your finances. In terms of family life, you may get into an argument with your brother, which you should sort out peacefully. You may not get support from your family at this time which can be tough for you.You will have to be careful about your health as you may suffer from some issuerelating to bones, skin or eyes.

Tip of the week: Trim your expectations

Libra

This week, you will be full of ideas and will work with a fresh mindset. Your financial life will be strong and there are possibilities of unforeseen gains. There could be extra workload this week, but you will be able to execute it with vigor. Those studying medicine will enjoy a positive phase as they will be able to outperform their competitors.On the personal front, stay alert about your mother's health. Those who are in a romantic relationship should avoid unwanted aggression else it can disturb the relationship. Avoid spicy food else you may face gastric issues. Also, you are likely to be prone to bodily injuries this week.

Tip of the week:Have a fresh mindset

Scorpio

This week, your confidence will be high and you will be able to accomplish your work before the scheduled deadline. This is a favourable time to invest in any property and you will get a profitable deal as well. The time is equally auspicious to sell off any immovable asset. You will be able to pay off some old debt. Your family members may decide to make some changes to the interior of the house. Those of you married may face some disturbances with their partner due to personal issues. Most of your expenses this week will be on health and safety of your near and dear ones. Your immune system is likely to remain weak.

Tip of the week:Be confident of your decisions

Sagittarius

This week, those of you who are unemployed will get new opportunities which will help them get back in their career. If you are looking for a job switch, then you will be fortunate to find a suitable option. Those who were waiting for a transfer can look forward to some good news. Some of you can make an important decision about getting into a business partnership with a relative. Your relationship with younger siblings may not be cordial and you should avoid getting into any dispute with them. You may go on a short trip with friends. Behaviour of your children can disturb you at times. You need to spend some more time with them.

Tip of the week:Look for new job avenues

Capricorn

This week, you will get an opportunity to apply your skills and perform productively on various projects. Those who are into family business can expect good earnings as they willmake fruitful deals. However, you are advised to be conscious about your words and tone this week else you will end up making a lot of opponents. Unnecessary aggression at workplace can rub people the wrong way which could work against you. Similarly, keep calm at home to enjoy family harmony. This week will be favourable for students in general as they would be passionate towards their subjects. Guard against seasonal infections.

Tip of the week:Avoid unnecessary aggression

Aquarius

This week, you will be beaming with positivity and creativity. You will have strong will-power which will make it easier to achieve your goals. Those working with the government will be vested with more authority to handle new assignments. Avoid spending money without proper planning, else it can negatively impact your financial life. Those in a love relationship need to be a bit bold to address unforeseen challenges. But don't let your partner feel neglected. Married natives may face some misunderstanding with their partner which should be resolved with a calm mind. On the health front, you could face headaches and gastric issues.

Tip of the week:Rationalize your spendings

Pisces

This week will bring mixed results for you. Natives working in business or job can expect monetary gains and can earn from several sources. At workplace, you will be recognized for your efforts. However, you may get over-stressed and have a disturbed sleep. You also may see some unexpected expenditure. If you are planning to settle abroad, then this may not be the right time. Also, if you are already working abroad, then you may face some challenges. Married natives may get into some argument with their partner which can spoil their mental peace. Some of you will also remain prone to injury, hence drive carefully.

Tip of the week:Do not take undue stress

(Neeraj Dhankher is an astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology. He is Founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his own analysis)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor