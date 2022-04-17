Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for April 18-24

Aries

Partnerships in business will be fruitful, and any business travels will provide positive outcomes. Your enthusiasm level will be high, and your excitement will result in positive outcomes at work. Some of you may also be eligible for government and senior authority benefits. In terms of your personal life, you will see positive results in your relationships. Single natives have a great opportunity to start a new relationship. Your relationship with your in-laws will improve as well, which will benefit your relationship with your spouse. You will have the essential vitality to battle any disease that arises, as well as to recover from any current ailment.

Tip of the week: Love is in the air

Taurus

This week, your adversaries are likely to be proactive, so it's best to avoid direct conflict with them. Avoid immersing yourself in any type of office gossip. Life's challenges can put you to the test on every level. If you are in business, then quarrels with partner can happen. Losses are likely if you embark on any new endeavours or ventures. Some of you may still be concerned about your spouse's health and well-being. Relationships might suffer if there is a gulf in communication. So, choose your words carefully. You may experience issues with your eyes or abdomen and necessary precautions are advised.

Tip of the week: Don't engage in office gossip

Gemini

This week your creative tendencies will be elevated. Your mentors or elders will provide you with the much-needed affection and support that is going to be a source of enjoyment for you. You will receive money from numerous sources. This could be the time that many of you finally obtain that much-anticipated promotion. This is also a moment when Some of you may potentially witness an addition in your family. The ability to spend quality time with spouse or significant other can help enhance a committed relationship. Students preparing for competitive tests have greater possibility of succeeding in their pursuits.

Tip of the week: Take advice of elders

Cancer

This week, you will be presented with fresh options to advance and advance in your chosen vocation. You might even get promoted or assigned a new role and title. For some, financial prosperity is also in the cards. Previous investments are expected to bear fruit, resulting in an enhanced financial portfolio. You may spend on personal luxuries and want to increase your assets through the purchase of a home or vehicle. Personally, you'll be in a good mood. You'll want to spend quality time with your spouse and children, which will contribute to the family's bond building. You will maintain an energised and healthy state of mind.

Tip of the week: Invest in a financial avenue

Leo

This week, your communication skills will be strong, allowing you to confidently present your recommendations to the seniors. Additionally, this time period denotes an increasing financial growth. Profits are expected to accrue from your entrepreneurial efforts. Domestically, some important occasion is certain to be observed. You may consider taking a short trip with your sweetheart. Your connection with your immediate family will generally stay amicable, and you will likely spend significant time with your siblings. It is possible that your interest in religion and spirituality may grow. If you are eligible, there is a good chance you will discover a match.

Tip of the week: Spend time with loved one

Virgo

Professionally, it seems as if things are a little tense this week. You may be allocated work that is incompatible with your abilities, which may cause you aggravation. This may result in some misunderstandings with your supervisor; thus, you should maintain your composure and patience. You will be able to progress slowly financially. However, there is a possibility of a sudden increase in your expenditures, and you are urged to rein in your temptation to splurge. The stars suggest that there will be some disruptions in your family life as a result of misunderstanding on a collective problem. As a result, you are advised to be upfront with all family members.

Tip of the week: Be transparent in relationships

Libra

This week, you'll be cooperative and adaptable, which will enhance your social standing. Professionally, this is an excellent time to go on trips. You will be able to maximise the use of your resources, which will result in increased productivity and performance at work. Individuals involved in the media and glamour industry may find this time highly beneficial. In their romantic lives, lovers are likely to feel ecstasy, contentment, and harmony. Married couples are also likely to experience a deepening of their bond. Natives who are single may have the possibility to join a new love relationship.

Tip of the week: Be flexible in your outlook

Scorpio

To reap the benefits of your efforts in the long term, you'll need to work hard this week. Working professionals may obtain some possibilities to work and reside overseas or receive a chance to visit a foreign nation. In terms of finances, do not go beyond to spend, otherwise, you may end up borrowing money, which can be tough to return later. You will be able to spend quality time with your partner, which will further enhance your relationship. Students studying for competitive examinations will have to put in a lot of hard effort to succeed. This week might bring up some worrying issues relating to health, so you have to take complete care.

Tip of the week: Avoid taking any loan

Sagittarius

You'll be able to put your ideas into action with ease this week, earning the respect and admiration. In the eyes of your peers and superiors, you'll be able to come up with innovative answers to difficulties. Those who have been waiting a long time for a promotion are likely to get it soon. Businesspeople active in import-export industry may gain considerable rewards. Your personal life will be revitalised, and this will have a positive impact on your romantic connections. It is the appropriate moment to grow your social network and adapt quickly. Having family support will provide you joy.

Tip of the week: Be innovative

Capricorn

This week, you may confront some ups and downs and frequent challenges at your work. To get your task completed, you'll have to put in more effort than usual. Avoid participating in any form of workplace gossip otherwise it may turn out to be harmful. Try to defer any form of investment in financial problems since any hurried choice might be unfavourable later on. Also, do not include any debts or obligations in your calculations. When you're at home, don't get into a fight with your spouse. Do not engage in any financial transactions with your family, since this might damage your bond in the future. Take care of health concerns connected to your stomach.

Tip of the week: Guard against stomach ailments

Aquarius

You'll have fresh chances to excel at work this week, and you should take advantage of them. There is a good possibility that you may cross paths with an important someone who can help you achieve professional success. Those of you who work for the government may soon be receiving instructions to relocate. This is an opportune moment to develop your own business. You may do travels that will aid you significantly in cleaning out your ideas. Personally, you will get the affection of siblings. You'll have plenty of time to meet new people at this time, making it ideal for socialising. Single and eligible people are more likely to find a match.

Tip of the week: Set up your own venture

Pisces

This week, you will be progressive and demand respect and dignity in your employment. Trade is expected to grow in value for those in the business world. Some of you may be able to collect on previous debts, while others may be able to take advantage of inherited assets. In terms of personal life, you are likely to have some ups and downs in your relationship. You are encouraged to be cool and not be reactive when interacting with your partner. Do your best not to engage into any heated debates with your family members; else, things might turn tense. The health of certain family members might also be a cause of anxiety for some of you.

Tip of the week: Avoid arguing with seniors

(Neeraj Dhankher is an Astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology. He is Founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his own analysis)

