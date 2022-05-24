'At engineering college, there was no girl in our class; it seemed so bad': Nitish Kumar

Patna, May 24 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inaugurated a 504 bed women hostel in Magadh Mahila College Patna and during the programme he made such a remark that is being discussed a lot.

While remembering his early days as a student of an engineering college, he said: "When we used to study in engineering college, there was no girl in our class... it seemed so bad. Whenever any woman comes to our class, students use to gather in large numbers to see her. This was the situation at that time. Now see how many girls are studying in engineering and medical colleges."

The Chief Minister was pointing towards female education being lesser at that time. Female students hardly opt for medical and engineering courses during those days.

"When our government came to Bihar, we reserved the seats for females so that our sisters and daughters would opt for technical studies and become doctors and engineers. Our government is working hard to ensure the participation of women in higher education and become higher rank officers," Kumar asserted.

The seven storey hostel for women was built at the cost of Rs 31.8 crore. Each of the floors has 18 rooms, 16 toilets and 12 bathrooms. Besides, a common room comprising washing machines, a coffee outlet, a canteen and a playing area for indoor games are also available on each floor. Three women will be accommodated in one room. Two sound proof seminar halls and a multimedia lab are also available in the building.

