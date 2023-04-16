At least 7 people die after suffering from heatstroke during Maharashtra event: CM Shinde

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 : At least seven people died while 24 are under treatment after suffering from heatstroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday.

The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased.

"Deceased's families will be given Rs 5 lakhs while we are ensuring proper treatment for those admitted," Shinde said.

The Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony was also attended by Union home minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

Shah distributed the awards at the ceremony.

