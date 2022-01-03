At nearly 60,000, India records highest number of babies born on New Year’s Day in 2022

On January 1, 2022, the first day of the new year, India has set a world record. More than 60,000 babies have been born in the country on New Year's Day. What is special is that this is a world record. No other country has had such a large number of babies born on January 1. Meanwhile, this year's figure is 7,390 less than 2020.

According to UNICEF estimates, 35,615 babies were born on January 1 this year in India, followed by China. New Year's Day births worldwide include India (59,995), China (35,615), Nigeria (21,439), Pakistan (14,161), Indonesia (12,336), Ethiopia (12,006), US (10,312), Egypt (9,455), Bangladesh (9,236) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (8,640) are the top 10 countries, "UNICEF said in a report. As per reports, the life expectancy of the babies born in 2021 in India will be 80.9 years. The government interventions such as establishing Special Newborn Care Units (SNCU) help survive additional 1,000 babies each day in India. Around 320 district level SNCUs have been set up by the government between 2014 and 2020.