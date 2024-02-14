"At This Rate, They’ll Soon Want Me": Mahua Moitra Mocks BJP Amidst Ashok Chavan’s Entry

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra, previously ousted from the Lok Sabha over allegations of sharing her parliamentary login credentials and password with an unauthorized individual, has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for welcoming former Congress leaders into its fold ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

I thought Ram Lalla had taken care of 400 seats in 2024. So why is BJP desperately grabbing at the very same netas they always denounced as “corrupt”?



I mean at this rate they’ll soon want me. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 13, 2024

The Trinamool leader, anticipated to be nominated once more from her Krishnanagar constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, remarked. The tweet serves as a sardonic jab, particularly in the wake of Maharashtra Congress stalwart and former chief minister Ashok Chavan's departure from the grand old party to align with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prior to the Lok Sabha Polls.