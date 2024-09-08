ATC of CCB B’luru arrested a Naxalite linked to banned CPI Maoist organization

The Anti-Terror Cell (ATC) of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) Bengaluru City Police, detained a 35-year-old man on Friday who is allegedly an active member of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) party.

Identified as Anirudh Rajan, had come to the city to meet his girlfriend and was arrested at the Kempegowda Bus Station. A tip-off led to police capturing Anirudh, who allegedly actively promoted Maoist ideologies while evading the authorities. Anirudh is a native of Chennai but lives in Delhi. Sub-inspector Sulochana from Upparpet Police arrested him. He is involved in Naxalite recruitment and used to organize meetings for radicalization.

He has been booked under sections 147 (waging war against government), 152 (acts endangering sovereignty unity and integrity of India), 336 (forgery), and 340 (forged document) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 35 of the Aadhaar Card Act. An Aadhaar card under the name Vikas Ghatge was also found from Anirudh. Police suspect was used for his covert activities.

During interrogation, he admitted being a CPI (Maoist) member for the past five years and handed over a pen drive containing documents and letterheads linked to the banned CPI (Maoist) party. After his confession, the police raided his friend’s house in Bengaluru’s Indira Nagar and recovered further incriminating materials. Investigations are ongoing.