Atishi Marlena Dares BJP Chief To Announce Party Won't Use Funds Received From Liquor Baron

Atishi Marlena, Delhi's Education Minister, is standing in strong support of Arvind Kejriwal following his arrest by ED. Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to produce Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal before the Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday, which is the last day of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo’s custody with the agency. Meanwhile In a recent press conference, Atishi Marlena stated that the funds received from liquor businessman Sharatchandra Reddy should not be used for elections.

While interacting with Media She urged BJP Leader JP Nadda and said, "I would urge JP Nadda that he should announce that the BJP won't use the money received from liquor businessman Sharatchandra Reddy in elections."

She accused BJP that, "The most money from companies accused of money laundering has come to BJP in the form of donation through electoral bonds. The PM said that to distribute this money collected by ED, it will have to make a law. But to distribute or use for public interest, the money the BJP received from companies accused of money laundering, it doesn't need to make any law. BJP needs to say that they will not use this money in campaigning."

Talking about Arvind Kejriwal's arrest case, On March 27, AAP leader Atishi stated that the Delhi High Court questioned the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal, suggesting that it may be politically motivated. Atishi further explained that during the court proceedings, lawyers argued that the arrest was unlawful, undemocratic, and lacked evidence, to which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had no response.