Atishi Writes to L-G, Seeks Suspension of Delhi Jal Board CEO After Quarrel Over Water Leaves One Dead in Delhi

Delhi Minister Atishi has penned a letter to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, urging him to suspend the CEO of the Delhi Jal Board. This request comes in the aftermath of a tragic incident where a woman lost her life following a dispute with her neighbor over accessing water from a communal tap in the Farsh Bazar area of north-east Delhi.

In her communication, Atishi, who oversees the water portfolio, implored Saxena to initiate an independent investigation into the actions and oversights of the Chief Secretary, along with officials from the Finance Department, Urban Development Department, and Delhi Jal Board.

Atishi asserted that the actions of these officials resulted in the Delhi Jal Board being deprived of funds during the 2023-24 fiscal year, thereby hindering its ability to carry out crucial projects such as the installation of borewells. She highlighted that despite clear directives and a comprehensive roadmap from the chief minister for enhancing water supply in Delhi, progress has been impeded for over a year.

For the last six months, the undersigned gave repeated directions (enclosed) to the CEO of Delhi Jal Board and the Chief Secretary to ensure augmentation of water supply, so that there is no shortage of water when the onset of summer happens. However, despite repeated directions, no action has been taken to prevent this water crisis in Delhi, she alleged. The Delhi Police on Sunday apprehended a 15-year-old girl for allegedly stabbing her 34-year-old neighbour to death following a dispute over filling water from the common tap, officials said.

Atishi claimed that over the past few weeks, numerous reminders were issued to both the CEO of Delhi Jal Board and the Chief Secretary to ensure the augmentation of water supply through measures such as tube wells and water tanker deployments.



