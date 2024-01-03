ATS Takes Proactive Measures, Issues Notices Amidst Anti-National Conspiracy Claims

In September, an undisclosed assembly of an organization took place in the city, preceding a significant event slated for January 2024. The discussions within focused on orchestrating a plot and campaign against this impending program. Following the discovery of technical evidence from this meeting, the UTTAR Pradesh ATS filed a case in October. Recently, the UP ATS team conducted investigations in the city and issued notices to 14 individuals who were present at the assembly. They've been summoned to appear at the ATS headquarters in Lucknow between January 15 and 18.

Come January, an opposition campaign unfolded in various locations linked to the nationwide event. Several organizations arranged meetings, including one in the city. During this gathering, Telangana police discovered technical evidence indicating an anti-program agenda for January 2024. The mention of religious sites in Ayodhya prompted Telangana police to promptly relay the evidence to the Uttar Pradesh ATS. Sources also indicate support for this meeting from the terrorist group ISIS.

As per sources within the investigative agency, Uttar Pradesh ATS had communicated with Maharashtra ATS regarding this matter, but it was reportedly not acknowledged. Recognizing the seriousness of the major event scheduled for January, the Uttar Pradesh administration has now formally filed a case under sections 153A, 153B of the IPC, and 13/18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 at the anti-terrorism police station in Lucknow.

The investigating officers from Uttar Pradesh ATS recently visited the city to probe the case, conducting interrogations and issuing notices to the suspects. On December 30, a notice in Hindi, signed by ATS Deputy Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Tiwari, was issued. However, questions have arisen regarding the timing of the notice and why, in the face of such serious allegations, only a notice was issued after a significant delay.