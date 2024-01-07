Attack on ED sleuths: Absconding TMC leader’s affidavit shows 17 cars, gold and land

Kolkata, Jan 7 Seikh Sajahan, the absconding Trinamool Congress leader and perceived to be the principal mastermind behind the orchestrated attack on the ED and CAPF personnel, owned huge assets in terms of vehicles, gold ornaments and land property as per the election affidavit filed by him for the 2023 West Bengal panchayat polls.

As per the declarations of the affidavit filed with the West Bengal State Election Commission, the assets of Sajahan include as many as 17 vehicles, Rs 2.5 crore worth of gold ornaments and over 14 acres of land whose estimated market value at the current rate is Rs 4 crore.

Apart from that, the bank deposits in this name, as per the declarations of the same affidavit, amount to Rs 1.92 crore.

In the same affidavit, Sajahan has mentioned his profession as “business”, though the column does not detail on the nature of business he is in. Another striking point in the same affidavit is that nothing has been mentioned under the “education qualification” column of the affidavit form.

However, ED sleuths are of the opinion that the property and assets mentioned by Sajahan in the affidavit form is much under-quoted. Besides being a fair price shop dealer, Sajahan, as known in his locality, virtually controls the mushrooming pisciculture farms in the Sandeshkhali area in North 24 Parganas district.

Apart from that, according to information collected by ED, he also indirectly controls the ownership of two brick-kilns operating in the area. A luxurious flat registered in his name at a minority-dense locality in South Kolkata has also come to the notice of the central agency sleuths, sources said.

