Attackers burn lone woman minister's official residence in Manipur

Imphal, June 14 In a fresh incident of violence, assailants burnt the official residence of Manipur's Industry Minister Nemcha Kipgen in the Lamphel area in Imphal West district late on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The officials said that Kipgen, the lone woman minister in the state, was not at home when the attackers burnt down her official bungalow.

Security forces led by senior officers have rushed to the spot and launched a search operation to nab the attackers.

Kipgen, who was elected to the state Assembly in last year's Assembly elections from the tribal-dominated Kangpokpi seat, is the only woman minister in the BJP-led 12-member council of ministers headed by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Earlier, houses of several ministers and MLAs, including PWD Minister Konthoujam Govindas, were burnt down by the attackers in different areas of the state.

