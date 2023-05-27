Audio recording reveals AAP National Secy directing non-disclosure of facts in Delhi excise scam: Sources

By IANS | Published: May 27, 2023 11:21 AM 2023-05-27T11:21:07+5:30 2023-05-27T11:40:32+5:30

By Atul Krishan New Delhi, May 27 In a latest development related to the Delhi Excise Policy scam, ...

Audio recording reveals AAP National Secy directing non-disclosure of facts in Delhi excise scam: Sources | Audio recording reveals AAP National Secy directing non-disclosure of facts in Delhi excise scam: Sources

Audio recording reveals AAP National Secy directing non-disclosure of facts in Delhi excise scam: Sources

Next

By Atul Krishan
New Delhi, May 27 In a latest development related to the Delhi Excise Policy scam, the Enforcement Directorate


atk/ksk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Atul krishan Atul krishan The Enforcement Directorate Enforcement Directorate Centre and enforcement directorate Income tax department and enforcement directorate The mumbai police and enforcement directorate Customs and enforcement directorate Central bureau of investigation, enforcement directorate After enforcement directorate Te enforcement directorate Sub-zonal office of enforcement directorate