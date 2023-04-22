Avalanche warning issued for six districts in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 22 : Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Saturday issued an avalanche warning for six districts during the next 24 hours.

"Avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2500 to 3200 metres above sea level over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Ganderbal and Kupwara districts in the next 24 hours," the official statement said.

"People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas till further orders," JKDMA said.

Earlier in February this year, two foreigners were killed in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg.

As many as 19 stranded tourists from overseas and 2 local guides were rescued.

Baramulla police stated that three teams, comprising 21 foreigners and two local guides, went to Affarwat Gulmarg for skiing.

The skiing teams were trapped in Hapatkhud Kangdori, situated in Gulmarg, where they went skiing.

