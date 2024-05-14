Avian Influenza: Kerala Government Ramp Up Efforts To Tackle Bird Flu Outbreak

Amidst the emergence of bird flu cases in Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts, the Kerala government has issued directives to escalate containment measures. Led by State Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani, a high-level meeting was convened to assess the situation across poultry and duck farms within the affected areas, as well as those under departmental supervision.

In response to the avian influenza outbreak identified at the Government Duck Breeding Centre in Niranam, Pathanamthitta, the minister called for the meeting. An official statement disclosed plans for the culling of 4,081 ducks at the Niranam Government Duck Breeding Centre, scheduled to commence on Tuesday.

Following the alarming deaths of ducks at the farm, a sample test conducted at the High Security Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Bhopal confirmed the presence of bird flu. In response, approximately six rapid action teams have been dispatched to the farm to address the situation.

"The minister has also directed the district collectors of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam to take steps to bring the bird flu under control," the statement said.

In light of recent reports regarding the avian influenza virus affecting cattle in the United States, field-level officials from the Department of Animal Welfare have been instructed to carry out thorough inspections and surveillance in farms and agricultural-cattle enterprises.