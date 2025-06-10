Axiom-4 Mission Launch to International Space Station Postponed Due to Bad Weather; New Date Announced

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) postponed the launch of the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) Mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday, June 10, due to unsuitable weather conditions. The spacecraft carrying the Indian astronaut group led by Shubhanshu Shukla will now take off on June 11 at 5:30 p.m.

“Launch of Axiom-4 mission to International Space Station: Due to weather conditions, the launch of Axiom-4 mission for sending Indian Gaganyatri to International Space Station is postponed from 10th June 2025 to 11th June 2025. The targeted time of launch is 5:30 PM IST on 11th June 2025: Dr V Narayanan, Chairman ISRO/ Secretary DOS / Chairman Space Commission,” ISRO stated on X.

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh also shared, "Update on Axiom-4 Mission to ISS.Due to adverse weather, the launch of the Axiom-4 mission carrying Indian Gaganyatri to the International Space Station is rescheduled from June 10 to possibly June 11, 2025.

The Axiom-4 Mission, which has crew members from India, Poland, and Hungary, is the nation's first such mission to the ISS. According to Axiom Space, this is the second government-sponsored human spaceflight mission in over 40 years.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will be India's second national astronaut to go to space after 1984. He joins Axiom Space's fourth private astronaut mission (Ax-4). He will be only the second Indian to go to space, after Rakesh Sharma went on a Soviet mission.

A-x 4 is the second human spaceflight in their history. It will be the first time that all three countries have participated in such a mission to the ISS. This groundbreaking mission underscores Axiom Space’s role in expanding access to low-Earth orbit and strengthening national space programs around the world.