Ayodhya Braces for Impregnable Security with 35,000 Personnel for Ram Mandir Inauguration

Ayodhya: In anticipation of the highly anticipated inauguration ceremony of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, a robust security apparatus with 35,000 personnel will be deployed on the day of the event.

The entire Ram Mandir complex is blanketed with a network of modern CCTV cameras. Advanced security equipment worth INR 90 crore has been installed and will undergo final testing on January 10th. Additional Director General of Police (Lucknow Zone) Piyush Modi is stationed in Ayodhya and has overseen the meticulous planning of the security blueprint.

Key Highlights of the Security Measures:

Deployment of 35,000 security personnel

Extensive network of modern CCTV cameras

High-tech security equipment worth INR 90 crore

Deployment of commando units

Intelligence gathering by IB, LIU, ATS, and STF

Deployment of UPSF team

Patrolling of Saryu River by boats

Security teams stationed on both sides of the river

A watertight security arrangement has been implemented for the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony. The deployment of 35,000 personnel, coupled with advanced CCTV surveillance and high-tech security equipment, aims to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the momentous event.