Ayodhya Ram Mandir: BJP Plans Nationwide Live Telecast of Consecration Ceremony

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has revealed its intention to broadcast the elaborate consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya live at the booth level nationwide. The ceremony is slated to occur on January 22, 2024. As per party sources, BJP workers have been instructed to set up large screens for the live telecast of the Shri Ram Consecration at the booth level.

The initiative is designed to offer the general public a way to witness the consecration of Shri Ram Lala. A source mentioned, This way, the general public can have darshan of Shri Ram Lala and witness the consecration ceremony. Additionally, BJP workers are encouraged to engage in social work on a personal level. Workers may choose to distribute blankets, organize community feasts (bhandar), or contribute through donations in terms of food or fruits to help those in need, the sources added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to grace the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22, drawing significant attention as numerous VVIP guests from India and abroad have received invitations for this auspicious occasion in Ayodhya. The Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) will commence on January 16, a week prior to the main ceremony.

Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi, will be responsible for performing the key rituals during the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. The period from January 14 to January 22 in Ayodhya will be marked by the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.