Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Faces Setback as Leading Shankaracharyas Decline Invitation

(Ayodhya, India) - In a significant development, two of India's prominent Shankaracharyas, Swami Nischalananda Saraswati of the Govardhan Math in Puri and Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of the Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand, have declined to attend the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This marks a potential setback for the highly anticipated event, and the reasons behind their refusal have ignited a debate across the country.

The Shankaracharyas, revered Hindu spiritual leaders, cited religious scriptures as their primary reason for opting out. According to them, performing a consecration ceremony (pran pratistha) in an incomplete temple is not sanctioned by ancient texts. Swami Nischalananda further emphasized that the ceremony should be conducted solely by religious figures while stating to have no qualms with the Prime Minister attending.

Meanwhile, Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, clarified that the temple belongs to the Ramanand Sampradaya and the ceremony would proceed as planned. However, the absence of leading Shankaracharyas casts a shadow over the event, potentially diluting its religious significance and sparking questions about Hindu unity.

Two other Shankaracharyas, Swami Bharati Krishna Tirtha of the Sringeri Sharada Peeth and Swami Sadananda Saraswati of the Dwarka Peeth (Gujarat), have yet to announce their decision. Their position could significantly impact the overall picture and shape the public perception of the consecration ceremony.