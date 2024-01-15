Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Historic 7-Day Consecration Ceremony Commences With Spiritual Fervor

After decades of anticipation, the consecration ceremony for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is finally just around the corner. A meticulously planned 7-day schedule of Vedic rituals and celebrations will pave the way for the grand event, culminating in the auspicious seating of Lord Ram on January 22, 2024. The countdown officially began on January 16 with an atonement ceremony and purification baths, marking the start of the week-long festivities. Each day holds special significance, from the arrival of the beloved Ram Lalla idol on January 17 to the sacred Agni Sthapana (fire installation) ritual on January 19.

Following the consecration, the temple gates will open for devotees to participate in special aarti ceremonies. Three distinct types of aartis will be performed, with free passes issued for limited attendance (30 individuals per aarti). This ensures a safe and spiritual experience for all, while adhering to safety regulations.

Day-by-Day Rituals:

January 16: Atonement ceremony and Dashvidh bath.

January 17: Arrival of the Ram Lalla idol and Pran Pratishtha ceremony begins.

January 18: Ganesh Ambika Puja, Varun Puja, Matrika Puja, Brahmin Varan, and Vastu Pujan.

January 19: Agni Sthapana and Yagya fire rituals.

January 20: Sanctum sanctorum purification with 81 Kalash and Vastu Shanti rituals.

January 21: Shayadhivas ceremony and Yagya rituals.

January 22: Consecration ceremony with Lord Ram's seating in the temple.

Key Highlights: