Ram Mandir Inauguration: 'Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra' Releases Seven-Day Schedule of Vedic Rituals - Deets Inside

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has unveiled the intricate schedule for the upcoming 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, marking a significant milestone in the construction and consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The trust, overseeing the temple's development, provided a detailed itinerary of events, adhering to traditional Shastriya protocols.

The central focus of the program is the 'pran pratistha' ceremony, set to transpire during the propitious Abhijeet Muhurta in the afternoon on January 22, 2024. Preceding this monumental occasion, the formal procedures for the pre-Prana Pratistha sacraments will commence from January 16 and extend through January 21, 2024.

Details of Prana Pratishtha and Related Events:



1. Event Date and Venue: The auspicious Prana Pratishtha yoga of the Deity of Bhagwan Shri Ram Lalla arrives on the approaching Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, i.e., Monday, the 22nd of January 2024.



2. Scriptural… — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 15, 2024

The 12th session will be held as follows

16 January: Atonement and Karmakuti worship

17 January: Entry of the statue into the premises.

18 January (Evening ): Pilgrimage worship, water journey, Jaladhivas and Gandhadhivas

19 January (Morning ): Aushadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas

19 January (evening ): Dhanyadhivas

20th January (Morning ): Shakrakadhivas

20 January (evening ): Pushpadhivas

21 January (Morning ): Mid-session)

21 January (evening ): Bedtime

Adhivas Protocols and Acharyas: Generally, there are Seven Adhivasas in Prana Pratistha ceremony, and a minimum of three Adhivasas are in practice. There will be 121 Acharyas conducting the rituals. Shri Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid Ji will be overseeing, coordinating, anchoring, and directing all the proceedings of the Anushthan, and the principal Acharya will be Shri Luckshmikant Dixit of Kashi.

Distinguished Guests: The Prana Pratishtha will be conducted in the august presence of Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bharat Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Pujaniya Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Shri Mohan Bhagwat Ji, Governor of Uttar Pradesh Smt Anandiben Patel Ji, Hon’ble Chief Minister of U.P. Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji Maharaj, and other dignitaries.

Diverse Representation: Acharyas of all schools of Bharatiya spiritualism, religion, sect, system of worship, tradition, Sants of more than 150 traditions, Mahamandaleshwars, Mandaleshwars, Shrimahants, Mahants, Nagas, as well as leading figures of more than 50 Adivasi, Girivasi, Tatavasi, Dwipavasi tribal traditions, will remain present to witness the Prana Pratistha ceremony on the premises of the Bhavya Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

Historic Tribal Representation: The presence of the tribal traditions being represented by the people of the hills, forests, coastal belts, islands, etc., is happening for the first time in the recent history of Bharat. It will be unique in itself.

Inclusive Traditions: The traditions include Shaiva, Vaishnav, Shaakta, Ganapatya, Patya, Sikh, Bauddha, Jain, Dashnam, Shankar, Ramanand, Ramanuj, Nimbarka, Madhva, Vishnu Nami, Ramsanehi, Ghisapanth, Garibdasi, Gaudiya, Kabirpanthi, Valmiki, Shankardev (Assam), Madhav Dev, ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, Chinmaya Mission, Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Gayatri Parivar, Anukul Chandra, Thakur Parampara, Mahima Samaj of Odisha, Akali, Nirankari, Namdhari from Punjab, Radhasoami, and Swaminarayan, Varkari, Veer Shaiva, etc.