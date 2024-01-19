Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Jewellers Craft Unique Souvenirs for Mandir Devotees

Ahead of Ram Mandir inaugration devotes of Lord Ram are getting pretty creative. First, there was this cool biscuit version of the temple. Now, things are getting fancier with gold and silver jazzing up the ceremony. Jewelers and bullion experts are going all out, whipping up personalized souvenirs for the shrine visitors.

the anticipation growing for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, prominent brands are getting creative. They're crafting gold and silver coins featuring the Ram Darbar, designing Ramayana-inspired jewelry, and producing miniatures of the new temple complex.

Meanwhile, the entire place is adorned with flowers in preparation for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony. As the nation gears up for the grand inauguration of the Lord Ram Temple on January 22, preparations are underway nationwide. Notable figures from politics, sports, and the arts are expected to participate in the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged citizens to light Diyas to commemorate this historic moment. It's shaping up to be a significant and celebratory event!