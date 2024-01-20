Ayodhya Ram Mandir Prepares for Grand Ceremony: Live Broadcast Details

Millions across India and the globe are gearing up to witness the historic consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22nd. This grand event, marking the culmination of a long-fought journey, will be telecast live on various platforms, allowing devotees to participate virtually and experience the momentous occasion.

Live Telecast Details:

When: January 22nd, 2024, between 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM IST

Where:

Doordarshan: DD National and DD News channels

Other Channels: Many news channels will be broadcasting the event, including regional channels.

Temples and Public Places: Live screenings will be arranged in temples and public places across India, allowing for communal viewing.

International Broadcast: The ceremony will be broadcasted live at Indian embassies and consulates around the world.

Enhanced Viewing Experience:

4K Technology: Doordarshan will be using cutting-edge 4K technology for the live telecast, offering a high-quality viewing experience.

Multiple Camera Angles: Nearly 40 cameras will be installed at various locations in Ayodhya, capturing different aspects of the ceremony, including the main temple complex, Ram ki Paidi, and the Jatayu statue.

Multi-lingual Coverage: The live telecast will be available in different languages, catering to a wider audience.

Additional Information: