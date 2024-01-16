Ayodhya Ram Temple: Seven-Day Consecration Rituals Begins Today

The seven-day Pran Pratishtha (soul-installation) ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will begin today, January 16. The main event, the installation of the Ramlala idol in the sanctum sanctorum, will take place on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance.

The first day of the ceremony will be dedicated to a ritual called Prayashchit Puja, which is performed to atone for any mistakes that may be made during the rest of the ceremony. On January 17, the Ramlala idol and other idols from the temporary temple will be brought to the new temple complex in a procession.

On January 18, the idols will be bathed in holy water from the Ganges and other rivers, and then covered in sandalwood paste and other fragrant substances. On January 19, the idols will be bathed in milk, ghee, and other medicinal substances. On January 20, the idols will be bathed in sugar and fruit juice, and then covered in flowers. On January 21, the idols will be kept in a special chamber called the Madhyadhivas, and then placed in a lying position for the final night before the Pran Pratishtha.

The Ramlala idol that will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum was carved by sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol is made of black stone and is about 10 feet tall. The idol is said to be a faithful representation of the Ramlalla idol that is currently worshipped at the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony is expected to draw millions of devotees from all over India. The ceremony will be broadcast live on television and online.