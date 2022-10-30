Ayodhya traders asked to vacate shops for road widening

Ayodhya, Oct 30 Ayodhya traders, who own commercial establishments on the Ram Janmabhoomi Bhakti Marg, have been asked to vacate their shops for the demolition drive by the district administration.

This drive is part of the state government-approved road-widening project.

The affected shopkeepers have already received compensation from the Ayodhya administration. Shopkeepers have also been allotted land behind their existing shops for constructing new shops.

About 50 per cent of shopkeepers have already vacated their establishments.

Around 170 shopkeepers will be completely displaced while 330 others will be partially displaced.

The additional district magistrate (administration) Amit Kumar has asked the traders to vacate their shops, and added that the demolition drive would start from Sunday.

Meanwhile, traders have sought extension till the festive occasion of Kartik Purnima on November 8.

The two annual Parikramas in Ayodhya will start from November 1. The Chaudah Kosi Parikrama will start on November 1 at midnight and end the next day at 10 p.m.

Similarly, the Panch Kosi Parikrama will start on November 4 early in the morning and end on the same day.

Several lakh devotees from Ayodhya and adjoining regions are expected to attend these two parikramas.

Nand Lal Gupta, trader leader,said, "The Parikrama is starting from November 1. Traders have requested for more time to vacate their shops, but the Ayodhya administration is firm."

"This year, we are expecting a large turnout of devotees for the two parikramas. In the past two years, these two events were curtailed due to the pandemic," he said.

