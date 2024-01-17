Ayodhya: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hands Over Special Clothes for Ram Lalla Ahead of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented specially crafted garments, woven by a staggering 12 lakh handicraftsmen, to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the idol of Ram in Ayodhya. The initiative, organized by the Pune-based Heritage Handweaving Revival Charitable Trust under the campaign 'Do Dhaage Sri Ram Ke Liye,' witnessed the participation of an estimated 10 to 15 lakh individuals engaged in handloom weaving across the district. Their collective effort aimed to create exquisite Vastras for Shree Ram Lalla Viraajman in Ayodhya.

The chief minister said the clothes have been woven by 12 lakh handicraftsmen in the fabric of devotion. The chief minister thanked them for their efforts and handed over the clothes to Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. Suresh Joshi Bhaiya, senior patron of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, who was present on the occasion, also expressed his views, the UP government said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Adityanath said curfew would no longer be imposed in the new Ayodhya, rather there would be sankirtan (devotional songs' rendition) in the name of Lord Shri Ram. Adityanath said now no one will dare to stop Panchkosi, 14 Kosi and 84 Kosi parikrama in Ayodhya. Speaking at the programme held at the Chief Minister's residence, Adityanath said the name of Ram is chanted while sleeping, waking up, eating, in joy, in sorrow and even in the last journey of life.